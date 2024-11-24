Late change for Wallabies

[Source: Reuters]
The Wallabies have been hit with a late injury blow on the eve of their Test with Scotland.
Matt Faessler, fresh from becoming the first Wallabies’ hooker to score a hat-trick of tries in a Test in the thrashing of Wales last weekend, has succumbed to a calf injury since being named in the starting lineup on Friday.
With Faessler out, it means Western Force’s Brandon Paenga-Amosa will get his first Test start in three years.
Brumbies’ hooker, Billy Pollard, will now take Paenga-Amosa’s place on the bench.
Reds’ player, Josh Nasser, will join up with the squad for the final week of the tour in Ireland.
Scotland hosts the Wallabies at 1:40am tomorrow.
