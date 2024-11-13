Lasaqa in Highlanders 2025 Super Rugby squad

Veveni Lasaqa

Lautoka-born Veveni Lasaqa is set to bring his skills to the Highlanders for the 2025 Super Rugby season.

The 22-year-old loose forward, known for his physical presence at 186 cm and 101 kg, joins the team after a solid debut year with the Hurricanes.

Lasaqa moved to New Zealand to attend Tauranga Boys College, beginning his professional rugby journey with Bay of Plenty in the National Provincial Championship in 2021.

His consistent performances with Bay of Plenty paved the way for his Super Rugby debut with the Hurricanes in 2024.