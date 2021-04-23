Home

Rugby

Kuridrani, Naisarani banned

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 3:26 pm
Tevita Kuridrani and Isi Naisarani

Fiji born rugger Tevita Kuridrani has received a three week ban and won’t be expected to feature for the rest of the Super Rugby AU seasons.

Kuridrani was yellow-carded in the opening minute of their 30-27 win over the Reds, lifting Paisami over the horizon and dumping him on his side.

After a SANZAAR hearing on Monday evening, it was deemed that the tackle was reckless, rather than intentional, putting him in the low-end entry point for grading.

His clean record and immediate guilty plea saw the charge reduced from six weeks to three.

Melbourne Rebels’ Isi Naisarani will also miss the opening round clash with the blues following red cardsin last week’s encounter with Waratahs last weekend.

Naisarani alongside Pone Fa’amausili were handed three-match bans.

Both were sent off after high tackles on Waratahs lock Max Douglas in the 18th and 76th minute respectively.

All three players will be unavailable to play until after May 15.

