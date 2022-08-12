Koroibete and Valetini retained

Marika Koroibete (from left) and Rob Valetini.

Fiji born Marika Koroibete and Rob Valetini have retained their spots in the Wallabies starting 15 for their second Rugby Championship Test against Argentina on Sunday.

Head Coach Dave Rennie has confirmed James O’Connor will start at fly half after a season-ending injury to Quade Cooper during last week’s 41-26 victory.

O’Connor is joined by Lalakai Foketi who made his debut on the Spring Tour against Wales, partnering Len Ikitau.

Rory Arnold has overcome a calf injury as he returns to the Wallabies line-up for the first time in 2022.

Wallabies takes on Argentina at 7:05am on Sunday.