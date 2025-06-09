Komaitai to debut as Tuima hits 100 for Harlequins

Vodafone Fijiana rep Manuqalo Komaitai is in line to make her Harlequins Women debut, while Lagi Tuima is set to celebrate her 100th appearance when Quins host Gloucester-Hartpury in Round three of the Premiership Women’s Rugby competition on Monday.

Head Coach Ross Chisholm has made three changes to the starting XV as Quins look to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Saracens.

The reshuffle sees Liana Mikaele-Tu’u earn her first start in the back-row after coming off the bench in Round two, while Kayleigh Powell starts at fly-half for the first time this season, partnering Lucy Packer at half-back.

In the backs, Coreen Grant makes her club debut on the right wing, joining Beth Wilcock and Ellie Kildunne in a lively back-three combination.

Skipper Jade Konkel shifts into the second row alongside Fi McIntosh, maintaining a strong presence in the forward pack.

Chisholm said the focus this week is on bouncing back and delivering for the fans.

“It’s about how we respond this week. It’s important we learn the lessons from the weekend. Gloucester are a very good side, but we really want to put in a strong showing in front of our home fans.”

Quins will be hunting for their second win of the season when they run out at The Stoop on Monday.

