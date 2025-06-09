Kolisi backs new players for South Africa's clash with Italy

Siya Kolisi. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi says the Springboks are focusing on the breakdown as they prepare to face Italy in Turin tonight.

Italy caused problems in this area during their July tour of South Africa, even though the Springboks won the first Test 42–24.

Their 26–19 win over Australia last weekend shows they remain strong at the breakdown.

Kolisi said the breakdown has been a major focus this week, adding that the team knows how strong Italy is and has done its homework to ensure they take care of the ball properly.

South Africa has made 11 changes from the side that beat France 32–17, giving new players a chance to impress ahead of the November 22 clash with Ireland.

One new inclusion is 22-year-old Ethan Hooker, moving from the wing to inside centre alongside 23-year-old Canan Moodie.

Kolisi said he fully backs Hooker, praising his love for rugby and physical readiness, and added that despite facing two strong centres, he has full confidence in him and Moodie.

South Africa will face Italy in their Autumn International series clash in Turin tonight at 9pm

