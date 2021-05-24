Kerevi ruled out, Valetini to start

Samu Kerevi will miss Australia’s Test against Japan tomorrow while Rob Valetini has been named in the match-day squad.

The barnstorming centre has been ruled out with an ankle injury in a huge blow for the Wallabies.

Hunter Paisami will replace Kerevi in the No.12 jersey in his first match back since the All Blacks in August.

Kerevi played a massive part in their four successive victories over world champions South Africa and Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

However, he suffered a high ankle sprain in the Wallabies’ final 32-17 win over the Pumas on the Gold Coast earlier this month.

Returning for his first Tests since the 2019 Rugby World Cup, 38-Test Kerevi’s explosive ability to get across the advantage line in the midfield was key to Australia’s winning run.

