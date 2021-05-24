Rugby
Kerevi ruled out, Valetini to start
October 22, 2021 5:23 am
Samu Kerevi will miss Australia’s Test against Japan tomorrow while Rob Valetini has been named in the match-day squad.
The barnstorming centre has been ruled out with an ankle injury in a huge blow for the Wallabies.
Hunter Paisami will replace Kerevi in the No.12 jersey in his first match back since the All Blacks in August.
Kerevi played a massive part in their four successive victories over world champions South Africa and Argentina in the Rugby Championship.
However, he suffered a high ankle sprain in the Wallabies’ final 32-17 win over the Pumas on the Gold Coast earlier this month.
Returning for his first Tests since the 2019 Rugby World Cup, 38-Test Kerevi’s explosive ability to get across the advantage line in the midfield was key to Australia’s winning run.
Rob Valetini
[Source: Rugby.com.au]