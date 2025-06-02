Katonibau urges Fiji Rugby to support free education for ex-reps

file photo

Stonewriters Legacy Director and former Fiji 7s captain Isake Katonibau is calling on Fiji Rugby to support and fund free education for all former and current national rugby representatives.

Katonibau argues that while wearing the white jersey is a source of national pride, it often comes at a significant personal cost.

Players sacrifice their education, careers, family time and long-term health in their commitment to representing the country.

Article continues after advertisement

He believes many players made these sacrifices without expecting anything in return, driven by patriotism and a deep sense of purpose.

However, years later, a growing number of former reps are left with broken bodies, limited qualifications and no clear path forward after rugby.

Katonibau is advocating for a structured program that gives former players free access to university education, vocational training, or any skill-based development of their choice.

He maintains that this is not a plea for charity, but a call for the nation to invest in those who gave their all on the field.

He is urging Fiji Rugby to publicly back the proposal and move beyond symbolic gestures by committing to tangible support for the long-term wellbeing of its former players.

FBC has sent questions to the FRU on this proposal and are awaiting a response.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.