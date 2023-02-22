Kativerata is new Bati Coach

Wise Kativerata.

Former Fiji Bati star Wise Kativerata is officially the Vodafone Fiji Bati full-time coach and the national coaching director.

This was announced by at the FNRL chairman Aporosa Lutunauga today.

Kativerata took over as interim coach during the Rugby League World Cup last year when Joe Rabele had to be hospitalized just two days out from their opening match against Australia.

The Australian-based former Bati rep had mentioned after the World Cup that he is willing to stay on as head coach if given the opportunity.

Kativerata is a respected figure in the Fiji rugby league family after recruiting stars like Sisa Waqa, Semi Radradra, Suliasi Vunivalu, and Semi Valemei to play in the NRL.

His latest recruits were Taniela Sadrugu and Iosefo Masi.