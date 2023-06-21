Kanace, Ravatudei in Fijiana 15s squad

New Zealand-based Mere Kanace has been named by Vodafone Fijiana 15s coach Inoke Male ahead of their Women’s XV 3 later this year.

Kanace is the only new overseas player roped into the squad.

Former Fijiana Drua loose forward Sera Ravatudei is also in the fold.

Male has named more than 100 players in the wider group which also consists of 30 High-Performance players.

Nine overseas-based players, many of whom were part of the team which returned from the recent tour to Australia have also been included.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15’s team will play two test matches against Japan in September after which they host Black Ferns A.

They will then travel to Dubai for the Women’s XV 3 which kicks off on October 14th.

Draws for the Women’s XV 3 will be confirmed soon.