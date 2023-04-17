Kamikamica faces two-game ban

Fiji Bati forward and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica may miss the next two NRL rounds after being one of the players charged with offences in round seven.

Kamikamica, Roosters forward Nat Butcher and Manly winger Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega are facing bans.

The Storm had three players charged after the clash with Manly with Kamikamica facing a two-game ban for Dangerous Contact.

Storm centre Justin Olam may be fined $1,800 for Dangerous Contact and back-rower Trent Loiero a $1,000 fine for a Careless High Tackle.

Round eight of the NRL starts on Thursday with the Rabbitohs hosting Panthers at 9:50pm.