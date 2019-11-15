Home

Junior Escott Shield final moved to next year

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 24, 2020 3:48 pm

The Junior Escott Shield rugby final between Lomaiviti Babas and USP Suva Babas has now been shifted to January 7th next year.

Both teams were supposed to compete last weekend in the Under-14 and Under-16 grades, but in light of the recent cyclone, Suva Rugby Union had to postpone the matches.

SRU General Secretary Tevita Tuiloa says they are working closely with the clubs to ensure the finals go ahead.

“For the Junior Escott Shield unfortunately due to Tropical Cyclone Yasa so it is now shifted and postponed to the 7th of January 2021 which we will have the finals this is before schools start. We are working with the clubs to have the game on the 7th of January.”

The Lomaiviti teams are made up of Suva Grammer School students while the USP Babas have players from Marist Brothers High School and John Wesley College.

