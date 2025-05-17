Joseph Rodan Snr is new president of Tailevu Rugby

Joseph Rodan Snr

The Tailevu Rugby Union ushered in a new era of leadership today following its Annual General Meeting, held at the Commissioner Central Office Conference Room in Nausori.

A key outcome of the meeting was the election of renowned sports administrator Joseph Rodan Snr as the Union’s new President, alongside a newly appointed Executive Committee.

Rodan, who takes over from Dr. Serupepeli Vunisea, brings with him decades of experience in sports leadership and development.

In his inaugural address, Rodan paid tribute to his predecessor and the outgoing committee for their dedicated service to Tailevu Rugby.

Rodan outlined a vision centered on unity, grassroots development, and financial sustainability. He stressed the importance of long-term planning through the development of a Business Plan, Annual Income and Expenditure Proposal, and a Marketing Strategy.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen the Union’s governance and operations.

In a move to enhance transparency and engagement, Rodan announced the implementation of an open-door communication policy. This will include a dedicated platform for club officials and the TRU executive to maintain consistent dialogue.

Calling on collective support, Rodan invited the Vanua o Tailevu, traditional leaders, churches, and sponsors to stand behind the Union’s new leadership.

