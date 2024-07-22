Job not done for Marist

MBHS Team manager Edward Chetty

The Marist Brothers High School Under 18 side will leave no stone unturned when they head North this weekend to fight for a place in the Fiji Secondary School Deans national quarterfinals.

Team manager, Edward Chetty says they are looking forward to the match in Vanua Levu and will need to work on their aggressiveness.

“We just have to see the injuries going on, some of the injuries we have are concussions, and we need to work on some of the areas we need to improve on.”

The side defeated Suva Grammar School 17-15 in the southern zone playoffs keeping their hopes alive.

Chetty says the job is not done yet for his side, and they will be heading to Vanua Levu, hungry for a win.

Marist will face the runner-up school from the North, where the winner will advance to the Vodafone Deans National quarterfinals.