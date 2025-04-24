Jackson wary of Moana Pasifika

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

While the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are still fresh off their win against the Waratahs last weekend, head coach Glen Jackson is wary of their next encounter where they are set to face Moana Pasifika.

The two sides met twice last year with the Drua winning the first match by a close margin of 24-17 in early April, before Moana defeated them 39-36 a month later.

He says Moana Pasifika has always been known for their physicality on the field, and his side will need to have their defense at its best if they hope to secure a win.

“Because we know that Moana is a massive team, they’ve gone well this year, top point scorer in terms of their tries on where they’re at. Defensively we have to be really switched on for the battle of the Pacific and we know they’ll be pumped up for it as much as we are.”

He says the boys are hyped up for this grueling encounter, and is calling once again for the support of their fans.

The Drua will take on Moana Pasifika on Saturday at 4.35pm at the North Harbor Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

