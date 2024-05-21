Jackson passionate about Fijian culture

Glen Jackson, the new Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach starting next year

Glen Jackson, who will be the new Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach starting next year, says he has learned a lot and is very passionate about the Fijian culture.

He says his time with the Flying Fijians and Drua has shown him how powerful the Fijian culture, community, and passion are at moulding good players and people.

Jackson also says he’s very excited about the future of working with quality players and having the chance to develop leaders.

According to the head coach designate, rugby can change people’s lives, and rugby is our national sport.

Jackson is committed to ensuring Fiji continues to make a stand in Super Rugby Pacific, grows the game, and sets a platform for the next generation.

Glen Jackson has a wealth of experience playing first-class rugby as a flyhalf, with top-level experience in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

He made 60 Super Rugby Pacific appearances for the Chiefs between 1999 and 2004, scoring 474 points.

Between 2004 and 2010, Jackson made 130 appearances for Saracens in Premiership Rugby.

The Drua play the Highlanders on Sunday at 2:05 p.m., and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.