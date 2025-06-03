Jackson aims to keep Drua 100 percent Fijian

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says keeping the club 100 percent Fijian as they prepare to sign new players for the 2026 season is something their focused on.

He says that being the only club in the Super Rugby competition that consists purely of players from its own country, is something they’re proud of.

He adds that keeping the club 100 percent Fiji has always been the goal, and they want to always keep it that way.

“We are very proud as a club to be 100 percent Fijian and we’ll stick with that. That’s part of our understanding of why we played Super Rugby, is that it would be 100 percent. So yes we’re forever looking at that.”

Jackson and his coaching staff will be on the lookout for new talents for the 2026 season, and mentions he has been watching the Fiji U20 side compete in the Oceania Rugby Challenge, currently underway in Nadi.

He will also be keeping an eye out on upcoming tournaments like the Deans Trophy competition, Farebrother Challenge and the Skipper Cup competition.

