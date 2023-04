Rieko Ioane

All Blacks star Rieko Ioane has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby.

The 26-year-old has signed with the union until 2027 and will be committed to the team for the next world cup cycle.

Ioane has also recommitted to the Blues and Auckland on a four-year deal.

All Blacks coach, Ian Foster expressed that Ioane’s new contract was a great news.

Ioane has started 50 of his 59 All Blacks tests and has also made 92 appearances for the Blues.