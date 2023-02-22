Injured Drua players back

Meli Derenalagi [left] and Vilive Miramira are back

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans is optimistic as the team heads for their first match of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season on Saturday.

Evans says there have been a lot of hiccups along the way with injuries to most players.

He says Simione Kuruvoli’s injury may be a setback but it gives way to other players.

Article continues after advertisement

Evans is also happy with the return of players from long-term injuries.

“Dume(Meli Derenalagi) is back, Mira(Vilive Miramira) is back, we’ve got Meli Tuni so that’s three guys back from long-term injury so that’s got to be a plus, the trials went quiet well and I never get too excited about trials but one way or the other no one remembers who you lose or win to in the trials at the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, the Drua will play its first match against Moana Pasifika at 3:35pm on Saturday at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

You can catch all the Drua matches LIVE on FBC Sports HD Channel.