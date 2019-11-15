Increase in female rugby coaches

13 female coaches are part of the Get Into Rugby Plus training in Nadi.

Oceania Rugby in partnership with Fiji Rugby is running the one-week training which will enable the 20 participants to deliver development programs in the country.

Fiji Rugby says they’ve seen a tremendous increase in female coaches, empowered and confident to challenge the social norm where rugby is perceived to be a male dominated sport.

Article continues after advertisement

At the end of the week long training, the coaches should be able to deliver programs in a safe, positive, dynamic and fun sporting experience through tag rugby and impactful life skill learning.

The program is designed to shift attitudes and beliefs around gender, power, violence and respectful relationships, to challenge gender stereotypes, contribute to reducing violence against women and girls.

This is the fourth time training as such has been conducted since the implementation of the program in 2018.

Through the assistance of UN Women and ChildFund for Development, 33 coaches have been trained and are delivering GIR PLUS in 17 primary schools, nine in the central eastern and 8 in the west, targeting 10-14 year old boys and girls.

FRU chief executive John O’Connor says rugby is founded on the values of respect, integrity, passion, solidarity and discipline.

He adds it’s very important for our society and all stakeholders to live by these values not only for the growth of the game, but also for those who are part of the game.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]