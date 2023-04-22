I need to be better: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

Missing a training day is not an excuse for being thrashed by the Chiefs says Fijian Drua Coach Mick Byrne.

His comment comes after the Drua were thumped by the Chiefs 50-17 in Hamilton, New Zealand last night.

Despite the outcome, Byrne thinks the team had a good defence system on the field.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne says the team will need to work on their ball retention as the amount of turnovers last night was a major concern.

“You know we just gotta spend more time in that clinical aspect. You know just doing restarts. You know just practicing them. You guys play a lot of footy and I don’t expect you to answer the question now but how much time did you actually spend on restarts? When you’re playing you know they always get used to the back and that’s on me I’m the head coach, I need to be better at that. So you know next week we’ll make sure we started, we drop that first one, and we drop another one. We can’t play like that so we need to iron those things going home.”

Byrne understands that it is his responsibility to improve the players before their next home game.

The Fijian Drua is ranked ninth on the Shop’n’Save Super Rugby Pacific points table.

The Drua will host the Blues next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka for the culture round at 2.05pm, and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.