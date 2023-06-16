Mitchell out of State of Origin game II

[Source: News.com.au]

Latrell Mitchell is out of State of Origin game II with reports the star has been ruled out six days out from the must-win clash.

Mitchell suffered a calf strain leading into the first match of the series and hasn’t played a match since.

Selected in hope he could overcome the issue with a reduced training schedule for the opening few days before he commenced a full training load from Sunday, the South Sydney fullback has been ruled out of the clash.

The news will see Panthers centre Stephen Crichton slot into the role he played in Origin 1 in Adelaide, while Bulldogs five-eighth Matt Burton has been called into Blues camp.

The latter news was broken by Bulldogs football boss Phil Gould who confirmed Burton would not play on the weekend.

Mitchell’s selection in the Blues’ game two squad raised question marks before the squad had even been announced as the Rabbitohs star hadn’t played since May 19 — which would be nearly five weeks by game time on June 21.

The Blues had gone to extraordinary lengths to get Mitchell and Cameron Murray fit, inviting the Rabbitohs’ club physio into the NSW camp.

It was a move which had former Blues player Braith Anasta scratching his head.

The news isn’t all bad for the Blues however injured stars Murray and Liam Martin on track to be fit for the match.

However, Blues adviser Greg Alexander admitted the pair still needed to prove their fitness in sessions Today and Sunday.