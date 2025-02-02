Hosts fight back to defeat Steve Borthwick’s men

[Source: Planet Rugby]

Ireland got their Six Nations campaign off to a solid start as they beat England 27-22.

Scroll down to the comments section for our blog of this game as the hosts prevailed.

Tries from Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan saw the reigning champions to a come-from-behind success after they trailed 10-5 at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

In the other games this weekend, France opened their 2025 Six Nations account with a 43-0 triumph against Wales while Scotland picked up a 31-19 victory against Italy.