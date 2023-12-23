Healthy competition in Drua squad says Prop

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fijian Drua prop forward Haereiti Hetet acknowledges the exceptional camaraderie within the team, emphasizing a positive culture of healthy competition.

The 26-year-old is ready for his much-anticipated return to competitive rugby after being side-lined with a hamstring injury.

Hetet says there is a challenge of competing with other talented players for a spot in the match-day 23, recognizing that it’s no easy task.

Article continues after advertisement

“No one’s given positions so that’s the good thing about this team, it’s competitive and we are all pushing to be our best and be the best with the Drua whether you play or not.”

He adds that he’s back in full training mode and is eager to return to the field.

The Fijian Drua will take on the Blues in their opening match on February 24th in Auckland.