Hayne in custody ahead on sentencing for sexual assault

Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne has been taken into custody in tears ahead of an “inevitable” jail sentence for sexually assaulting a woman while on a bucks weekend in 2018.

Hayne arrived at the NSW Supreme Court on Friday hand-in-hand with wife Amellia Bonnici, to face prosecutors’ second bid to have his bail revoked in as many weeks.

After a successful first bail application last week, Justice Richard Button ruled today that Hayne had not demonstrated why he needed to be free before his sentence hearing in May.

The 35-year-old was found guilty this month of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent stemming from an assault on a woman in Newcastle four years ago.

After arriving at her home in a taxi on grand final night in September 2018, he forced oral and digital sex on a woman who told him to stop.

The former NFL and rugby league star maintains his innocence, claiming that the sexual acts were consensual, and has filed an appeal against the jury’s verdicts.

Prosecutors today filed an appeal against Judge Graham Turnbull’s decision in the District Court to extend Hayne’s bail until his next court date on May 8.

Judge Turnbull last week accepted Hayne’s lawyers’ arguments that his celebrity makes him a target in jail if he does not enter as a sentenced prisoner.

However, in the higher court, Justice Button determined that none of the defense’s arguments “justify Mr Hayne’s continued liberty.”

He stated that Mr Hayne is accepted as a person who committed two serious sexual offenses for all purposes within the criminal justice system.

The court heard that Hayne will almost certainly return to prison after serving nine months in prison for the same offenses before a third trial was ordered in February 2022.

Hayne hugged Ms Bonnici before being led away in tears, with one supporter shouting, “stay strong, big fella.”