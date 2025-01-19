Harlequins seal progress with victory over Glasgow

[Source: BBC]

Harlequins progressed to the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup by beating Glasgow Warriors 24 – 7 at Twickenham Stoop.

Chandler Cunningham-South opened the scoring from close range following a neat team move, before the flanker turned provider for James Chisholm to dive over after a powerful surge.

Glasgow, who have already qualified with a home tie in the last 16, hit back with a flowing move finished off under the posts by Tom Jordan.

The visitors were almost in again with a similar play moments later, but as the ball was thrown wide Quins winger Cadan Murley leapt high to intercept and the chance disappeared.

In a drab second half lacking cutting edge, Quins fans had to wait until the 68th minute for the next points when Murley ran clear after a clever turnover to turn defence into attack.

Victory for Quins ensures they qualify from Pool 4 after Racing 92 beat Stormers, while fellow Premiership side Sale Sharks can join them with a bonus-point home win against unbeaten Toulon on Sunday (17:30 GMT).