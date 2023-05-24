Hansen calls up Rasaku

Kaminieli Rasaku. [File Photo]

Fiji 7s Melrose Cup winner Kaminieli Rasaku has been called up by former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen to feature for the World 15s against Eddie Jones Barbarians.

Rasaku who plays for Bayonne in France will replace Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete for this weekend’s clash.

The Wallabies winger has been forced to withdraw from this weekend’s fixture.

Kaminieli Rasaku joins Semi Radradra, Viliame Mata and Api Ratuniyarawa in the World 15 while Seta Tamanivalu and Samu Kerevi lines up for Barbarians.