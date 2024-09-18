Government fulfills $20,000 reward for 7s players

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

The Coalition Government, led by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, has delivered on its promise to reward the Fiji Rugby 7s team for their silver medal performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Each player from the team will receive $20,000, as part of an incentive program announced in June.

The Fiji Rugby Union confirmed it has received the funds, which will be deposited into the players’ accounts shortly.

This gesture reflects the government’s continued support for Fiji’s athletes and their contributions to the nation’s sporting success.

Prime Minister Rabuka expressed pride in standing by the government’s commitment, celebrating the team’s achievements and promising further support for future victories.