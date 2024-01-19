Gold for Fiji Rugby Deaf men's

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Rugby Deaf Men’s 7s team clinched the gold medal after securing a resounding victory of 61-0 against New South Wales at the Australia Deaf Games in Newcastle.

The men’s team exhibited an unbeaten run, triumphing over both Barbarians and NSW in earlier matches.

This stellar performance earned them the well-deserved gold, while New South Wales settled for the silver medal, and the Barbarians claimed the bronze.

On the women’s front, the Fiji Rugby Deaf Women’s team mirrored their male counterparts’ success by clinching gold.

Their flawless record, marked by victories against the NSW Barbarians in all three matches, solidified their position at the top of the podium.

The Barbarians, in turn, secured the silver.

The Australia Deaf Games will conclude this Sunday.