Give credit where it's due: May

The Fiji Under-20 team understands the importance of acknowledging divine guidance after winning a tournament, recognizing that without it, their victory wouldn’t have been possible.

Player Nalani May says this after the side claimed the Oceania U-20 title defeating Samoa 31-17 in their final game in Auckland last night.

He acknowledges that they faced a tough match but is proud of his teammates for pulling through in the end.

‘First and foremost I’d like to thank God for his constant love and blessings during this whole tournament, yeah I couldn’t be more proud of the boys and a lot of them gave up a lot to be here so I’m super proud of them. Samoa definitely put up a tough match and yeah I’d like to thank them for that but we managed to pull through in the end.’

May says that without the team’s full focus on the competition, they wouldn’t have achieved their current success.

The side is now gearing up for the Super 20s competition in Taupō where they will take on the Hurricanes first at 2.05pm next weekend.