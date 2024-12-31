FSC to expand sporting competition

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Sports Council operations manager Litia Senibulu has revealed that there are plans in the pipeline to extend their FSC U20 7s Series and include other sports in the tournament next year.

She adds there are ongoing talks to include other sports like volleyball and the inclusion of 15’s rugby to the tournament.

Senibulu says these talks came after the successfully hosting the FSC U20 7s Series which was held at different venues.

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

She says adding these different sports to their competition will allow them to provide pathways for youths to display their skills and hopefully pursue sports as a career.

“These are still in talks for now but we hope to expand the tournament to other sports next year.”

She adds that they hope to bridge the gap for youths from grass root to international and national level.

From the FSC U20 7s Series, an 18-member extended 7s side will be heading into camp this weekend, where they will prepare for a tour to New Zealand.