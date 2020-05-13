FRU to save $500,000 after receiving two buses

Thousands of dollars in transportation costs will be saved by the Fiji Rugby Union in the future after receiving two new buses from China today.

The buses which are donated by the people of Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong province in China costs around $300,000.

Prime Minister and FRU President Voreqe Bainimarama says the buses brings more relief for the FRU during this challenging times.

“Your generosity your Excellency has proven that even the world has paused sports diplomacy remains a powerful tool for connecting our people across our boarders”.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the timely assistance will save FRU thousands of dollars.

“After looking at the cost of the transport to Fiji Rugby Union it amounts to $500,000 to $600,000 the hiring of buses and so forth every year”.

O’Connor adds the buses will strictly be used by our national teams.

China’s Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo says he reached an agreement with Prime Minister Bainimarama last year to donate two buses to the FRU.