FRU targets grassroots-to-elite alignment in development blueprint

Fiji Rugby Union Interim CEO Koli Sewabu says a major focus for the current FRU leadership is building a long-term development model that connects grassroots rugby with elite performance.

He stressed that one of the board’s key priorities is creating a seamless and structured pathway for players and support staff to progress from community-level competitions all the way to international representation.

Behind the scenes, both the FRU’s development and high-performance teams are working collaboratively to draft a tailored blueprint for Fijian rugby, one that reflects the country’s unique strengths while addressing long-standing challenges in player and coach development.

“Probably one of the priorities of the board is to ensure that there’s seamless alignment from grassroots rugby all the way to elite. So our development team is working in the background, and also the high-performance team, in creating some models and curricula.”

He explained that this holistic model is designed not only to identify and nurture talent early but also to equip those working with players with the right tools, knowledge, and standards to help athletes excel.

The FRU hopes that with stronger foundational structures, Fiji can produce more consistent results at the international level while keeping the country’s unique rugby identity alive.

