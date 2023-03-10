FRU Board elects Tawake as Executive Chairman

Commodore Humphrey Tawake.

The Fiji Rugby Union Board has elected Chair Commodore Humphrey Tawake as its Executive Chairman.

This is after Interim Chief Executive Tevita Tuiloa’s tenure ended last Friday.

Commodore Tawake will take up the position of Executive Chairman from Monday and he’ll discharge the function without any remuneration whilst in the process of appointing the CEO.

The FRU has also confirmed that Tuiloa has expressed his interest to formally apply for the advertised CEO role and to manage any conflicts the Board has elected not to continue his interim tenure.

Commodore Tawake thanked Tevita Tuiloa for his leadership for the past few months and wished him all the best in the future.