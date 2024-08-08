FRU backs FSSRU’s ruling

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro [left] and FRU interim chair Peter Mazey

Fiji Rugby Union says they cannot have undue interference by Education Minister in the affairs of the game.

FRU interim chair Peter Mazey comments come after Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro’s directive yesterday to Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union to allow Bucalevu Secondary School to retain its place in the Vodafone Deans Trophy quarter-finals.

Bucalevu’s Under-17 team was disqualified from the Deans last eight following allegations of using a player who also competes for their U16 team.

Mazey says that their line minister, Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru is already in discussions with Radrodro regarding the issue.

“We agreed that the Minister of Education should not be interfering in the decisions of the Secondary Schools Rugby Union especially under the terms of playing and reference to compete and as such we wrote to our Minister for Youth and Sports to see what we can do about it so that’s where we’re at right now.”

Mazey adds that it is sad that government is interfering in sports adding that they are expecting an outcome today.