FRU anticipates interesting Skipper Cup semifinals

This weekend’s Skipper Cup semifinals will be interesting according to Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor.

The FRU CEO says none of the semifinalists have the coveted Farebrother Sullivan trophy.

O’Connor adds this will give Nadroga, Suva, Namosi and Naitaisiri all the reasons to go all out in the Skipper Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are happy that we’ve completed the 14th round last week and as was determined last week we have two exciting semifinals, more importantly, that none of the semifinalists has the Farebrother, so all are going for the Skipper Cup trophy and with the first prize”.

Suva plays Namosi at 3pm on Saturday while Naitasiri host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Also at the ANZ Stadium, Suva takes on Lautoka in the women’s semifinal and Nadroga plays the capital city’s under-19.

At Ratu Cakobau Park, Naitasiri host defending women’s champion Tailevu and Namosi takes on Nadi in the under-19.

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the Suva/Namosi match will air on FBC Sports channel.

The women’s semifinals will be aired LIVE as well.