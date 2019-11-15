Former AOG High School captain to debut for Suva

Former Assemblies of God High School head boy and 2012 Deans under 18 captain Malakai Vereivalu is one of the four new players named in the Ram Sami Suva side to play Namosi tomorrow in Skipper Cup.

Vereivalu captained the AOG team that created history in 2012 by reaching the Deans semifinal for the first time before they lost to eventual winners Queen Victoria School.

The naval officer is also the younger brother of the then AOG High School, former Naitasiri and also former Fiji under 20 coach, the late Eroni Vereivalu.

Vereivalu, Viliame Baravi, Talanoa Fifita and Baogo Larua will all make their debuts for Suva tomorrow.

Suva veteran Manoa Tamaya leads the young forward pack with the likes of Livai Natave, Isireli Ledua, Josefa Nasaroa, Apisai Senileba, Tui Cakacaka, Osea Bolawaqatabu and Koli Tamanitoakula.

Josefa Vesikara, Jeke Suguturaga, Mosese Nasilasila, Vatiliai Dulaki, Elia Ratucove, Misaele Petero and Sireli Maqala make up the backline.

Suva takes on Namosi tomorrow at 3pm at Thompson Park.

Other games on Saturday will see Nadi hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in its first Farebrother trophy defense.

Naitasiri plays Yasawa and Nadroga battles Lautoka.

You can watch the final Farebrother challenge LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports at 3pm.

Suva lineup

1. Livai Natave

2. Isireli Ledua

3. Josefa Nasaroa

4. Apisai Senileba

5. Manoa Tamaya

6. Tui Cakacaka

7. Osea Bolawaqatabu

8. Koli Tamanitoakula

9. Josefa Vesikara

10. Jeke Suguturaga

11. Mosese Nasilasila

12. Vatiliai Dulaki

13. Elia Ratucove

14. Misaele Petero

15. Sireli Maqala

RESERVES

16. Viliame Baravi

17. Meli Tuni

18. Talanoa Fifita

19. Malalai Vereivalu

20. Taniela Sadrugu

21. Nemani Buliruarua

22. Jope Tikomailepanoni

23. Baogo Larua