FNU is new catering supplier for Fijian Drua

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji National University is the new catering supplier for the Fijian Drua.

The Drua in a statement says that as the men’s and women’s teams prepare for next season’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific and Buildcorp Super Rugby Women competitions, FNU has been appointed to provide catering tailored to the high-performance requirements of the players.

The catering will include meals and snacks according to the Drua’s specialized needs, prepared by FNU’s College of Business, Hospitality and Tourism Studies, specifically through the School of Hospitality & Tourism.

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson says they are pleased with this partnership that will meet their catering requirements during the current pre-season training and throughout the Super Rugby season.

He adds the Drua has specific high-performance catering needs regarding quality, portion sizes, flavor, and nutrition, and they have found FNU, with its skilled staff and excellent facilities at the Namaka campus, well-equipped to meet these needs.

Stephenson highlights an added benefit for FNU students, who will gain new skills in high-performance catering, with support and insights from the Drua’s Strength & Conditioning experts, including Master Naca Cawanibuka, as well as dieticians.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says this is the first time such an initiative is being undertaken, and they are thrilled about the opportunity.

Nabobo-Baba notes that they will provide meals for all players and management, ensuring that athletes receive the right portions at the correct times.

The Fiji National University’s catering services have already begun with the start of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua men’s pre-season training.