Flying Fijians primed for USA clash

The Flying Fijians are having the best time so far in Japan and eagerly anticipate a show-stopper match in tonight’s Pacific Nations Cup semi-final against the USA.

Coach Mick Byrne says the team’s preparations have been spot on, and they’re ready to give it their all in tonight’s Test.

He says there are no complaints from the team, who are thoroughly enjoying their time in Japan, especially the warm hospitality they’ve received.

“The Japanese hospitality is first class as usual, its a peaceful and happy camp off the field, the boys are enjoying themselves, there’s a lot of respect given to the team by the Japanese and that’s making it easy for us.”

He adds that the team is in a good place, both mentally and physically and cannot wait to get on the field and meet USA after a decade.

The two teams will clash at 10.05 tonight and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.