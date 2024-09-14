Flying Fijians brace for Eagles

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

It’s been 10 years since the Flying Fijians last met the USA Eagles.

Current captain, Greg Peterson, is one of the few survivors from the last meeting in 2014 which Fiji won 20-14, on neutral ground in Vannes, France.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have five wins to USA’s one in the overall history of the fixture.

Our side has won five PNC titles, more than any other team, having lifted the trophy for the first time in 2013 and again in four of the subsequent six editions while USA’s best finish is second in 2014.

Fiji made it through to the semi-finals as winners of pool A, taking maximum points from its 42-16 win against Samoa in Suva and 50-19 drubbing of Tonga in Nuku’alofa.



The national side has yet to concede a single point in the second half of matches in this year’s competition.

USA will rise three places to 16th if they can shock Fiji and Tonga don’t beat Canada.

Tenth-placed Fiji won’t receive any additional points for beating a side ranked nine places and just over 10 points below them.

You can watch the Flying Fijians and USA match live on FBC Sports at 10:05pm tonight.

Tomorrow, Japan hosts Samoa in the second PNC semi-final at 6:05pm and the game will air live on FBC Sports as well.