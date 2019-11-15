Flying Fijians back in training tomorrow

There is good news for Fiji Rugby and the Flying Fijians camp as the team can start preparing for the Autumn Nations clash against Georgia.

The team has completed their pandemic isolation period and will resume training from tomorrow.

Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Unit Manager Simon Raiwalui says this is a relief for all players and officials.

“We’ve had set-backs from the beginning when we were doing our preparation and as of tomorrow our players come out of isolation and they will start preparing for the Georgia match so that is good news for the group because it’s been frustrating for all being in isolation.”

The team went into isolation after 29 players were tested positive for COVID-19.

Fiji’s matches against France, Italy and Scotland were all cancelled.

The team is scheduled to face Georgia who is the fourth placed team from Pool A on December 5th.