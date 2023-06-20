Five Nasinu reps in Fijiana Drua extended squad

Nasinu women’s rugby team got more than just the Royal Tea Ranadi Trophy with five of their players drafted into the wider Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua squad.

This was revealed during the team’s trophy and cheque presentation at the Wallson Boardroom at Tax-Free Zone in Kalabu.

Coach Tomasi Katonivualiku says for their players to join the Fijiana Drua extended squad is an accomplishment sweeter than their Ranadi Trophy victory.

He says looking back, the challenges they went through were all worth it.

“Despite the things we went through, there’s always one thing I tell them, it’s about the passion. I had a chat with Inoke Male that other day and he said, he’ll drag in a few so for us Nasinu rugby union, that’s where we will benefit.”

Katonivualiku also revealed that through their union, a player, Korovou Veiqaravi was able to secure an overseas contract in 2021 where she is now playing in Canada.

President Paula Biu says the $10,000 prize money won from the Ranadi competition will be distributed amongst the management and players.

Nasinu women’s major sponsor, Ram Sami also handed the union a $7000 cheque.