Fittler believes in Tedesco

Blues coach Brad Fittler [Source:nrl.com]

New South Wales captain James Tedesco is expected to rise to the occasion tonight in a must-win game against Queensland at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Blues coach Brad Fittler believes Tedesco is set for a career-defining performance in Origin Two.

However, Fittler warned every Blues player will need to be at their best on tonight at Suncorp Stadium to keep the series alive.

The Blues head into the match needing to create history by bouncing back from a series-opening defeat in Adelaide to beat Queensland in Brisbane and then win the decider, with critics certain to call for heads to roll if they fail.

Tedesco scored the match-winning try in the 2019 decider and captained NSW to a series win in 2021 but victory at Suncorp Stadium on would rank among his greatest achievements in a Blues jersey.

The Kangaroos captain has been a target of criticism this season especially his performance in the 26-18 loss in Adelaide in Game One.

Speaking to NRL.com, Fittler says Tedesco is going to go through this, he’s at that time of his career where it’s the back end.

The Blues coach adds that Tedesco is in his thirties but can also be the best part of his career.

Queensland hosts New South Wales at 10:05 tonight and you can watch the game LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.