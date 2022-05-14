First loss for Naitasiri, hat-trick for Galala

Action from the Nadi vs Naitasiri clash

Nadi has put an end to Naitasiri’s Skipper Cup winning run at Prince Charles Park with a 32-31 win.

It was a game that had two red and three yellow cards with both teams showing indiscipline.

Naitasiri was awarded a penalty try in the ninth minute after flyhalf Kini Douglas failed to ground the ball on the Nadi tryline, however, the referee and the video referee saw the tackle was high otherwise it would have been a try.

Article continues after advertisement

In the 19th minute, Tevita Mociu registered Nadi’s first points via a penalty before impressive open-side flanker Ilisoni Galala crashed over for the hosts’ first try from a set-piece lineout four minutes later to the delight of home fans at Prince Charles Park.

Close to halftime, star fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa copped a red card for dangerous play, Nadi opted to kick for touch from the resulting penalty and managed to win the lineout, two phases later Galala went in for his second.

Not long after that former Flying Fijians prop Joeli Veitayaki was given a yellow card for some backchat with the referee and seconds later winger Aminio Naseyara dived in the corner for the jetsetters as they led 24-7 at halftime.

Just two minutes into the second half, Galala grabbed his third try of the afternoon following some brilliant build up by Nadi.

Despite playing with the 13 men after the break, the Skipper Cup’s inform outside center Filimoni Waqainabete broke through the defensive line to register Naitsiri’s second try.

A second penalty try resurrected Naitasiri’s hopes with 17 minutes remaining and trailing 29-19.

However, Nadi fullback Semesa Muaidonu put his side further in front 32-19 with a successful penalty before flanker Tomasi Naiduki barged over for an unconverted try to Naitasiri.

Trailing 24-32 with nine minutes remaining, the visitors had some chances close to the opposition tryline while Nadi had to play the last five minutes with lock forward Sitiveni Kuruvitu copping a red card.

Inoke Ravuiwasa managed to sneak in for Naitasiri’s fifth try which was converted by Douglas with Nadi winning 32-31.

In another match, defending champions Suva thrashed Rewa 49-0 while Nadroga defeated Namosi 32-29.