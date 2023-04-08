First loss for Fijiana Drua

[File Photo]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua suffered its first ever defeat in Super W, losing 31-5 to the Waratahs.

In a repeat of the 2022 final, the Waratahs emerged victorious this time, avenging the loss of a title they held from 2028 until last year.

Fijiana started strongly with Vitalina Naikore proving to be a constant threat but handling errors denied them from capitalizing on their chances.

The Tahs were relentless at the breakdown and their defense stood the test of the Fijiana Drua.

After a solid seven minutes of back and forth play, the Waratahs were on the board with the try coming at the back of a good solid scrum.

They were patient with the ball and Desiree Miller opened the scoring, diving through at the corner.

The hosts were through again three minutes later, exploiting an overlap and with support play they sent Layne Morgan to the try-line.

Waratahs led 12-0 at the break.

Fijiana Drua got itself back in the game with a try to Lavenia Tinai following some nice offloads.

The try boosted the Drua’s momentum but the Tahs matched them with solid defense and their forwards took the lead from the engine room with strong mauls and carries.

Three more tries by the Tahs was enough to seal the win.