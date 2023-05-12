Fired-up Reds make history against front-running Chiefs

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/Twitter]

The Reds have shocked the Chiefs by beating the previously unbeaten competition front-runners 25-22 in New Plymouth in a huge upset tonight.

It was the Reds’ first victory in New Zealand in 10 years – their last was against the Chiefs in Hamilton in 2013 – and it came via their defence which put pressure on the home side all night and in particular in the final moments when they defended 27 phases.

The Chiefs had made nine changes to their team which had thrashed the Highlanders in Dunedin last weekend and their relative lack of experience showed when the pressure came on.

There was no Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane or Brad Weber and they lacked a little composure in the dewy conditions, a situation not helped by the loss of lock Josh Lord due to a head injury in the first half.

This was the Chiefs’ first game at Yarrow Stadium in six years and the crowd of 10,000 enjoyed a predictable start when form wing Etene Nanai-Seturo went over after six minutes but the Reds quickly struck back through loosehead prop George Blake from close range and, surprisingly, they had a slight advantage up front all night.

Never underestimate the underdog 💪@redsrugby claimed their first win in New Zealand in 10 years 🤯#SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/idH3EXATw0 — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) May 12, 2023

With form Aussie loose forward Fraser McReight in the ascendancy at the breakdown and No8 Seru Uru a bruising figure across the field, the Reds had the fire power to put the Chiefs on the back foot and with James O’Connor in sparkling form at second-five the visitors made the most of it.

Nanai-Seturo scored another try near the end of the first half but neither he nor his normally dangerous teammates Damian McKenzie and Shaun Stevenson received the time and space they have become accustomed to this season and for that the Reds deserve a huge amount of credit.

Strangely the first scrum didn’t come until the 25th minute and while the Chiefs appeared to have ascendency there, the Reds fought back in the set piece and indeed their coach, former All Black Brad Thorn, showed his ruthlessness when replacing his entire front row two minutes before halftime.

A try by excellent halfback Tate McDermott just before halftime allowed the Reds to draw level and they struck first after the break when fullback Jock Campbell went over after sustained pressure.

A McKenzie penalty allowed the Chiefs to narrow the gap 17-15 but the Reds hit back again when replacement prop Zane Nonggorr went over just before the hour mark.

The excellent blindside flanker Samipeni Finau crossed for a converted try for the Chiefs, with McKenzie’s conversion tieing the match 22-22 with six minutes remaining but a Tom Lynagh penalty in the 78th minute after the home side made a mess of the re-start gave the Reds an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish despite the Chiefs’ pressure at the end.

The Chiefs remain almost uncatchable at the top of the table, and, indeed, the result is probably more significant for the Reds, who have suddenly gone to sixth.

McDermott said: “It’s unbelievable – we’ve had a pretty poor season so to come down here and put on a show, I’m just so proud of the boys.

“It means everything, it gives us a new life.”

Chiefs skipper Luke Jacobson said: “We came out strong to start with and, oh Jeez, they wanted it a lot. No discredit to us but we just took too long to get into our phase shape.”

Reds 25 (George Blake, Tate McDermott, Jock Campbell, Zane Nonggorr tries; Lawson Creighton con, Tom Lynagh pen)

Chiefs 22 (Etene Nanai-Seturo 2, Samipeni Finau tries; Damian McKenzie 2 cons, pen)

Halftime: 12-12