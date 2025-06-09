Fijians to start in Champions Cup

[Source:Bristol Bears/Facebook]

A few Flying Fijians stars will start for their respective teams in another Champions Cup round tomorrow and Monday.

Both Viliame Mata and Kalaveti Ravouvou are in the Bristol Bears run-on side to take on the Bulls from South Africa.

10 Springboks are in the Bulls starting line-up, including Handre Pollard and Willie Le Roux in what is a must-win match for them after they lost their opening two games.

Salesi Rayasi has been given the number 15 jersey for Bordeaux against Northampton

Bordeaux made seven changes from their last match, France internationals Matthieu Jalibert, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Damian Penaud, Yoram Moefana and Cameron Woki all starting.

Prop Eroni Mawi starts in the number one jumper for Saracens against French giants Toulouse.

Former England captain Owen Farrell has been named on the bench as Saracens host Toulouse in the final match of the weekend.

Fergus Burke continues at fly-half and captain Maro Itoje, who last started a game in November, is named in the second row.

Six-time European champions Toulouse suffered a surprise loss to Glasgow in round two and have named a strong team that is captained by star scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

