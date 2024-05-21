Fijiana XV set for Oceania Championship

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s are ready for the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship in Brisbane.

Our squad, which has been based in the west for the past two weeks, has been undergoing intense training.

High-Performance Manager Alana Thomas says qualifying for the World Cup is their main priority.

“We are fully into our preparation and heading off on Wednesday, with the majority of our team going to Brisbane. As I mentioned, this is a Rugby World Cup qualifier. We win here, and we qualify for the World Cup.”

Thomas adds that finishing in the top two will also guarantee them a spot in the World 15 Tier 3 in Dubai later this year.

She also says they’re preparing for test matches against Japan next month here in Fiji.

The Fijiana 15 will depart our shores tomorrow for Brisbane.