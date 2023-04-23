Fijiana will play Waratahs in semis

[File Photo]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua has advanced to the semi-final of the Super W despite a 45-22 loss to the Queensland Reds.

The Fijiana will clash with the Waratahs in the semi-finals.

The Fijiana had the most advantage during the first half.

Carola Kreis scored the first try for the Queensland Reds from a Heleina Young set-up.

Siteri Rasolea replied with a first try after capitalizing on a mistake by the Reds, with Litia Marama scoring the Fijiana’s second immediately after.

Heidi Head from Queensland responded with a try in the 32nd minute, followed by a successful conversion, which brought the Reds to a 12-all tie.

Alana Elasaya scored another try to bring their halftime score to 19-12.

Drua stepped up in the second half, scoring first and almost closing the gap to 17-19.

The enthusiasm of the Reds came through right after that, with a side determined to win.

This showed in their final two tries, denying the defending champion the win.