Fijiana take encouraging strides toward World Cup

Despite falling just short against a higher-ranked USA side, Vodafone Fijiana head coach Ioan Cunningham believes the performance marks a step in the right direction as Fiji builds toward next month’s Rugby World Cup.

The national women’s team pushed the world No. 9 to the limit, showing resilience and improvement, traits Cunningham believes reflect a growing maturity within the squad.

“I am very proud of the team’s performance to stay in the fight after a tough start. We showed our grit and composure to get back into the match and put ourselves into a position to win it.”

However, the narrow loss also laid bare areas that still need sharpening. Cunningham pointed to handling errors and missed chances that ultimately kept Fiji from converting momentum into points.

Cunningham praised the team’s work ethic and discipline, but stressed that greater precision is needed, particularly on defense.

He also credited the team’s internal culture and connection as key to their progress.

Looking ahead, the coach emphasised that this result, though not a win, represents a breakthrough moment for women’s rugby in Fiji.

The Fijiana side will face Canada in their first pool game of the Rugby World Cup on the 24th of next month.

